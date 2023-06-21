LG reviews preparation for Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday reviewed preparations for Eid-ul-Adha.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the preparations of the district administrations and various departments ahead of Eid-ul-Adha festival, the LG took appraisal of augmentation of the supply of essential items and services, and security and traffic management in view of Eid-ul-Adha.

He impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and officers of stakeholder departments to make all necessary arrangements for the festival.