LG reviews preparation for Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday reviewed preparations for Eid-ul-Adha.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the preparations of the district administrations and various departments ahead of Eid-ul-Adha festival, the LG took appraisal of augmentation of the supply of essential items and services, and security and traffic management in view of Eid-ul-Adha.
He impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and officers of stakeholder departments to make all necessary arrangements for the festival.
Sinha also directed the DCs to constitute joint teams for market inspection, monitoring, and implementation of notified rates of essential items.
“Sanitation and cleanliness in and around religious places, availability of doctors, medical facilities, fire and emergency services should be ensured,” the LG said.
Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; and Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari also attended the meeting.