LG reviews preparedness for Independence Day celebrations

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday chaired a meeting with the senior officers of the civil and Police administration to review preparedness and to chalk out a detailed programme for celebrations of the Independence Day.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he directed the officers to involve Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) members, Youth Clubs, Self Help Groups, NCC Scouts and Guides, ex-servicemen, prominent citizens, community leaders, religious heads. and educational institutions in the Independence Day events.

The LG said that it must be ensured that the national flag flies high on residential buildings, government offices, and iconic places, Amrit Sarovars, tourist spots, and border villages.

The spokesman said that the meeting also discussed tricolour illumination of prominent buildings and organising various events in the schools and colleges.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home R K Goyal; Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh; Special DG CID R R Swain; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; and ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar were also present in the meeting.