LG reviews traffic management plan for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday reviewed the traffic management plan for the Amarnath Yatra. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high level meeting with the senior officials of Police and civil administrations to review traffic management and comprehensive mobility plan during the Amarnath Yatra, the LG directed for zone-wise traffic planning on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in close coordination with the concerned departments, district administrations, SSPs, and Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic, parking, and pedestrian operations.

“Time slots for the movement of convoys, livestock, vehicles carrying essential items, and horticulture produce should be notified. Strict enforcement of Traffic Advisories, Schedules and cutoff timings must be ensured,” he said. “Traffic Police, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and other agencies should also deploy more men and machinery to respond to real-time events and to mitigate the effects of a breakdown.”

The LG instructed the officials of the Traffic Police to utilise Integrated Command and Control Centres for effective traffic, transit, and travel demand management.

He directed the divisional commissioners and Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) to overall supervise the traffic management in their respective divisions.