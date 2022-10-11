LG REVIEWS WINTER PREPAREDNESS | Response system should be more resilient to harsh conditions: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the winter preparedness of various departments across Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG directed the officers to ensure coordinated action plans were in place for uninterrupted power and water supply, round-the-clock availability of public utilities, ration, medicines, and other necessities.
He said that every department and the key stakeholders should be far better prepared for this winter than last winter.
“To keep men and machines running well throughout the winter, we need to make the response system more resilient to harsh conditions. Advance arrangements should be made for higher reaches and those areas where access is limited during the winters,” the LG directed the officials. “Connectivity, hospitals, power, water supply, and educational institutions should be the priority of the administration. The dedicated power supply should be ensured for the hospitals and water supply schemes.”
Reviewing the plan prepared for the three important stretches - Patnitop, Jakhani-Banihal, and Banihal-Qazigund of NH-44, it was informed that the Panthyal Tunnel and T5 would be ready by December 15 this year.
The LG also sought details from the departments and agencies on the availability of snow clearance machines and cutters.
He sought the report from the concerned departments to ensure a smooth flow of movement on the national and state highways, major inter-district and PMGSY roads, and the airport road.
The LG passed strict directions to the officials for timely clearance of the snow from the roads, lanes, and by-lanes of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
“Disciplinary action would be taken for lack of accountability and services during winters,” he said.
The LG was informed that the SMC had 43 snow plough tractors and the deployment plan of 3500 sanitation workers and labourers was ready.
The Lt asked the airport authority and the concerned departments to share responsibility for snow clearance.
The meeting decided to hand over the structure to the airport authority for the lodging of passengers in case of delayed flights.
The chair was informed that a robust mechanism had been laid down where a citizen could raise the issue related to snow clearance through the Meri Sadak app and speedy action would be taken to address it.
The LG asked the departments to explore modalities for timely snow clearance from village roads and ensure uninterrupted power supply and connectivity to tourist places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg.
Divisional Commissioners and executing agencies were advised to make a detailed plan to keep the Sinthan Top open for vehicular movement during winter.
The LG directed the officers to ensure a buffer stock of transformers, and timely and speedy repair and changing of the damaged transformers.
“Only minimum scheduled power curtailment should be done in metered areas,” he said.
Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited was directed to ensure 100 percent coverage of electric meters in Srinagar.
Explicit directions were passed for making heating arrangements in health, educational institutions, and the civil secretariat.
“Submit traffic plans in advance to ensure there is no constraint to essential supplies,” the LG asked the officials. The meeting was informed that special efforts were being made for timely treatment and medical care of pregnant women from snow-bound and higher reaches.
A detailed presentation was also given on avalanche warnings, prevention of horticulture, helicopter services to cut-off areas, and advisories to the people regarding the slippage of snow from rooftops.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners Kashmir and Jammu, IGP Traffic, Chairman and Managing Directors of the power corporations, and senior officials of civil administration, Police Department, BRO, NHIDCL, NHAI, and other executing agencies attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode at the civil secretariat.