LG REVIEWS WINTER PREPAREDNESS | Response system should be more resilient to harsh conditions: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the winter preparedness of various departments across Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG directed the officers to ensure coordinated action plans were in place for uninterrupted power and water supply, round-the-clock availability of public utilities, ration, medicines, and other necessities.

He said that every department and the key stakeholders should be far better prepared for this winter than last winter.

“To keep men and machines running well throughout the winter, we need to make the response system more resilient to harsh conditions. Advance arrangements should be made for higher reaches and those areas where access is limited during the winters,” the LG directed the officials. “Connectivity, hospitals, power, water supply, and educational institutions should be the priority of the administration. The dedicated power supply should be ensured for the hospitals and water supply schemes.”