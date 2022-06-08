LG rolls out Rs 15 lakh Accidental Insurance Cover for J&K Govt employees

J&K Bank, with a strong & diversified banking system and serving all sectors of the economy, is reaching out to all sections of society for financial inclusion & delivering financial services to the last man in queue, the Lt Governor observed.

With consistent reforms in the last two years, J&K Bank has demonstrated resilience in adapting to the challenges, and emerged as one of the most trusted & reliable banks in the UT, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor directed the bank to enhance the insurance amount from Rs.15 Lakh to Rs.25 Lakh from the next financial year.

Highlighting several steps being taken to end the non-transparent credit culture and to bridge the gap in credit availability, the Lt Governor said that the UT government is making dedicated efforts to strengthen the credit flow system.