LG seeks comparative analysis report on encroachment of water bodies

Speaking on the reforms introduced in the past 8 years to revolutionize the GIS technology across the country, the LG said, “Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, GIS has now become the mainstay of development planning and being widely used in the planning and monitoring of development works.”

He said about 1000 GIS applications every day were being used by professionals, researchers, and common citizens in more than 50 sectors to address various challenges and opportunities.

The LG also shared the efforts of the government for introducing GIS to address the efficiency of urban and industrial planning, better decision-making for new reforms in agriculture, modernization of land records, road safety, smart city projects, connecting producers and markets, preserving biodiversity and ensuring equity in the society.

He said GIS was playing a crucial role in the identification of forest boundaries, GI tagging, J&K green drive, conservation of wetlands, and census of water bodies.

Observing that geographic approach is the only way to integrate all the information available for sectoral growth, the LG stressed the need to prepare a report on the encroachment of water bodies through comparative analysis of latest and earlier data.

He said that the latest census of 2815 water bodies in J&K by the Remote Sensing department can be used for mapping flood risk areas and sharing information with all concerned departments in an integrated manner.