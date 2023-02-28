LG sets Jio 5G ball rolling in J&K

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Jio True 5G Services for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that congratulating the J&K citizens, the LG said the 5G services would play an active role in socio-economic development, enable integrated action for prosperity, and bring transformational benefits to the people.
“The 5G technology for the common man will realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India and give a boost to growth opportunities in tourism, e-governance, agriculture, education, healthcare, information technology and small and micro enterprises,” he said.
The LG underscored the significance of adopting future technologies and their effective utilisation for holistic development of J&K.
“The latest 5G technology and enhanced connectivity will bridge the rural-urban divide, improve productivity, generate more employment and ensure growth of grassroot enterprises, Self Help Groups, and knowledge connectivity for rural schools,” he said. “The 5G will also enable citizens and the government to remain connected on real-time basis and assist and improve the implementation and efficacy of the government schemes and public service delivery.”
Highlighting the digital initiatives of the government, the LG said that the J&K government was providing around 440 services online for the convenience of the common man.
“We have also ensured hassle-free delivery of those services which are impacting the majority of our population,” he said. “The e-office has made the working of the administration more transparent and accountable.”
The LG said that on an average J&K was recording a higher number of digital transactions than many bigger states and union territories.
He said that strong internet connectivity would also complement the government’s efforts to bring the reforms in the agriculture and allied sectors through the implementation of 29 projects recommended by the apex committee on holistic development for agriculture and allied sectors.
“The kind of talent J&K possessed is one of the best in the country. Education, MSMEs, startups, and remote areas will benefit from this initiative,” the LG said.
He asked the Jio representatives to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the G20 summit and Amarnath yatra.
The LG asked them to take dedicated measures to resolve the issues of call drop and interruption in connectivity.
CEO North, Reliance Jio, Kapil Ahuja thanked the J&K government for continuous support to realise the vision of Digital J&K.
“We are excited to launch Jio True 5G in Srinagar and Jammu. By December 2023, Jio True 5G will cover every town of J&K,” he said.