LG sets Jio 5G ball rolling in J&K

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Jio True 5G Services for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that congratulating the J&K citizens, the LG said the 5G services would play an active role in socio-economic development, enable integrated action for prosperity, and bring transformational benefits to the people.

“The 5G technology for the common man will realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India and give a boost to growth opportunities in tourism, e-governance, agriculture, education, healthcare, information technology and small and micro enterprises,” he said.

The LG underscored the significance of adopting future technologies and their effective utilisation for holistic development of J&K.