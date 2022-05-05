LG Sinha apportions 1083 employees to Ladakh

Jammu: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday, in exercise of the powers under Section 89 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, apportioned 1083 employees from 22 departments to the Union Territory of Ladakh.
These 1083 employees apportioned included 57 from Agriculture Production Department; one from Animal or Sheep Husbandry; two from Election Department; nine from Finance; sixteen from Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs; twenty-three from Forest, Ecology & Environment and eighty-two from Health and Medical Education.
They also included 122 from Higher Education, 23 from Horticulture; 1 from Housing & Urban Development; 23 from Industries and Commerce; 9 from Jal Shakti; 1 from Labour & Employment; 24 from Power Development; 64 from Public Works (R&B); 400 from Revenue; 117 from Rural Development & PR; 11 from School Education; 1 from Skill Development; 37 from Social Welfare; 10 from Tourism & Libraries and 50 employees from Transport Department.
Principal Secretary GAD Manoj Kumar Dwivedi ordered that any variation in the details or credentials of these employees will be rectified after considering original or verified service records by the concerned Controlling Authorities, with approval of the competent authority.
“The employees serving in the Union Territory of Ladakh, from amongst them, shall continue to serve in that Union Territory, while those continuing their service in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir shall be relieved by the concerned Administrative Departments immediately,” he further ordered.
Earlier vide Government Order No 1212-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated November 15, 2021, 11189 employees, serving on substantive basis have been apportioned to Union Territory of Ladakh on the basis of options exercised by them, in terms of Section 89 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.
“It was further provided in the Government Order ibid that the apportionment of 3369 additional employees referred by the Union Territory of Ladakh can be considered after further verification. The Union Territory of Ladakh, vide Order No 47-LA(GAD) of 2022 and Order No. 48-LA(GAD) of 2022 dated February 25, 2022, deputed a team of officers along with the details of 1600 employees for considering their apportionment to the Union Territory of Ladakh and based on the scrutiny so conducted, cases of 1075 employees were found in order for consideration to their apportionment to Union Territory of Ladakh,” Dwivedi stated in the order.
He said that the Union territory of Ladakh confirmed authentication of 1075 employees whose service credentials were found in order during joint verification conducted by the officers or officials of the two Union Territories.
“Some representations were received in the General Administration Department, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from employees seeking apportionment to Union Territory of Ladakh and after consultation with the concerned Administrative Departments, the cases of eight employees of Public Works (R&B) and Higher Education departments were found in order for their consideration for apportionment to the Union Territory of Ladakh,” he stated.