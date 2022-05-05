LG Sinha apportions 1083 employees to Ladakh

Principal Secretary GAD Manoj Kumar Dwivedi ordered that any variation in the details or credentials of these employees will be rectified after considering original or verified service records by the concerned Controlling Authorities, with approval of the competent authority.

“The employees serving in the Union Territory of Ladakh, from amongst them, shall continue to serve in that Union Territory, while those continuing their service in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir shall be relieved by the concerned Administrative Departments immediately,” he further ordered.

Earlier vide Government Order No 1212-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated November 15, 2021, 11189 employees, serving on substantive basis have been apportioned to Union Territory of Ladakh on the basis of options exercised by them, in terms of Section 89 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.