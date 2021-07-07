LG Sinha asks PDD to fulfil energy needs of people

Srinagar: Putting a spotlight on improvement in the power supply position in Jammu & Kashmir and to provide uninterrupted and reliable power supply to all, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today directed the Power Development Department to introduce strict and innovative measures in order to meet various challenges in fulfilling energy needs of the people.

The Lt Governor was chairing a high-level meeting to review the Power

scenario in J&K, wherein he enquired about the way forward and future deliverables planned by the Power Development Department.

The Lt Governor directed the Power department to adopt action-oriented approach to streamline the power transmission and distribution system, besides putting in place a quality control system and setting long term strategy for providing quality power with good mix of different sources of power to the consumers.