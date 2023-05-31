LG Sinha calls for citizen-centric governance

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday called for enhancing collaboration among different stakeholders for better citizen-centric governance.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with citizens during the ‘LG’s Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing’ at the civil secretariat, the LG impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to monitor and improve performance of departments and enhance collaboration among different stakeholders for better citizen-centric governance.
He addressed the grievances filed on JKIGRAMS and directed the senior officers and DCs to ensure time-bound delivery of key public services like health, education, and social welfare.
“Administrative machinery in J&K has been made more responsive and efficient in meeting the needs of the masses. Number of grievances registered on JKIGRAMS and the overwhelming percentage of redressal is a sign of responsive administration,” Sinha said.
He directed the district administration to ensure early disposal of grievances, non-discretionary approach towards decision-making and to build a competitive governance model at local level.
The LG said that the districts should adopt collaborative approaches across levels of governance for both grievance redressal and public service delivery.
He emphasised on making effective use of technological interventions in ensuring quality grievance disposal, and promptness in public service delivery.
“e-Governance and rapid technological advancement has helped with new and innovative grievance redressal mechanisms and service delivery monitoring tools for the benefits of welfare measures to seamlessly reach the last man in the queue,” Sinha said.
He reiterated the J&K government’s commitment to empowering the citizens and making the administrative setup more accountable and responsive towards the needs and concerns of the people.
“Active participation of all sections of society in socio-economic development and commitment towards the people's well-being is top priority of the administration,” the LG said.
Taking appraisal of the grievance regarding non-sanctioning of relief to the family in death case of a labour cardholder, late Neelam Rani from Kathua, he directed the concerned officer to resolve the issue at the earliest.
Responding to the complaint regarding illegal mining in nallah Romshi, Karimabad, Pulwama, Sinha directed the DC for stringent actions as per the law to ensure there is no illegal mining.
Addressing the issue of encroachment on the land belonging to a school in Mendhar, he passed explicit directions to the concerned DC to remove encroachment from the said premises.
Commissioner Secretary Public Grievances, Rehana Batul conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Additional Chief Secretary Home Department R K Goyal were present during the interaction.