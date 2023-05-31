LG Sinha calls for citizen-centric governance

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday called for enhancing collaboration among different stakeholders for better citizen-centric governance.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with citizens during the ‘LG’s Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing’ at the civil secretariat, the LG impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to monitor and improve performance of departments and enhance collaboration among different stakeholders for better citizen-centric governance.

He addressed the grievances filed on JKIGRAMS and directed the senior officers and DCs to ensure time-bound delivery of key public services like health, education, and social welfare.

“Administrative machinery in J&K has been made more responsive and efficient in meeting the needs of the masses. Number of grievances registered on JKIGRAMS and the overwhelming percentage of redressal is a sign of responsive administration,” Sinha said.

He directed the district administration to ensure early disposal of grievances, non-discretionary approach towards decision-making and to build a competitive governance model at local level.

The LG said that the districts should adopt collaborative approaches across levels of governance for both grievance redressal and public service delivery.

He emphasised on making effective use of technological interventions in ensuring quality grievance disposal, and promptness in public service delivery.