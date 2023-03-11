LG Sinha calls for timely completion of projects

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday called for timely completion of the ongoing projects.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that conducting on-site inspection of key projects in Jammu and reviewing the ongoing construction work of Jambu Zoo, Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Tawi Riverfront Project, the LG ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at all the three sites, and laid emphasis on timely completion of the projects.
Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment briefed the Lt Governor on the progress of Jambu Zoo.
He informed the LG that the high level team of Central Zoo Authority would be visiting for the final inspection this month and the entire process will be completed within the time frame.
During his visit at the construction site of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the LG interacted with the temple officials and asked them to start construction of a Gurukul and Health Centre simultaneously.
Later, the LG made an inspectional visit to Tawi Riverfront project site, which envisages to reduce erosion and flood and to provide socio-cultural amenities for sustainable development of the city.
“The vibrant riverfront will ensure urban infrastructure sustainability. Once completed, the project will provide unique business opportunities and help in overall social upliftment. With social infrastructure and recreation facilities, Tawi Riverfront will enhance the quality of life of the citizens,” he said.
Commissioner JMC Rahul Yadav gave a detailed presentation on the ongoing works of the project.
Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar also accompanied the LG during his visits.