LG Sinha calls for timely completion of projects

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday called for timely completion of the ongoing projects.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that conducting on-site inspection of key projects in Jammu and reviewing the ongoing construction work of Jambu Zoo, Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Tawi Riverfront Project, the LG ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at all the three sites, and laid emphasis on timely completion of the projects.

Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment briefed the Lt Governor on the progress of Jambu Zoo.