LG Sinha calls for timely completion of projects
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday called for timely completion of the ongoing development projects.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that conducting on-site inspection and reviewing ongoing work of Jhelum Riverfront, the LG ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at the site and laid emphasis on the timely completion of the project.
While enquiring about the facilities being made available for the visitors, he instructed the CEO Srinagar Smart City to explore possibilities for developing selfie points at some prominent locations under the project.
Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City, Athar Amir Khan briefed the LG on the progress made on the prestigious project.
He said that the ongoing work on the left bank of the river from Zero Bridge to Lal Mandi would be completed by April 2023.
The LG was informed that the work on the stretch between Zero Bridge and GPO was also going on in full swing and would be completed by April 2023.
He was told that the major works on the riverfront project would be completed by or before August 2023.
On the ongoing development projects in Kashmir and revival of Kashmir’s heritage Jhelum River and river transport, the LG said that the work was going on as per the timelines.
Pertinently, the Jhelum Riverfront from Zero Bridge to Budshah Kadal is envisaged with the state of art public places along the riverfront and both the right and left banks of the Jhelum Riverfront are being upgraded.
The development of pedestrian walkways, cycle track, multi-purpose green spaces and parks, seating space, barrier-free environment, universal accessibility, improved connectivity to popular market streets, high-quality lighting, ornamental plant species, modern public utilities will make the Jhelum Riverfront a prominent destination for tourists and locals.
Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri accompanied the LG.