LG Sinha calls for timely completion of projects

Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City, Athar Amir Khan briefed the LG on the progress made on the prestigious project.

He said that the ongoing work on the left bank of the river from Zero Bridge to Lal Mandi would be completed by April 2023.

The LG was informed that the work on the stretch between Zero Bridge and GPO was also going on in full swing and would be completed by April 2023.

He was told that the major works on the riverfront project would be completed by or before August 2023.