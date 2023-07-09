LG Sinha chairs meeting with Senior Administrative, Police, SASB officials

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha held a meeting with Senior Administrative, Police, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board officials to review the arrangements for pilgrimage and restoration of National Highway stretch that was affected by incessant rain. Secretary, Public Works (R&B) informed the Lt Governor that the restoration work of the damaged stretch at Panthyal Ramban is being carried out at war footing.

The Lt Governor directed that necessary men and material should be stationed at key locations for timely actions and maintenance of roads. He also directed officials to continuously monitor the situation and take necessary steps without any delay. The meeting also discussed the utilization of Mughal road and other alternative roads for the traffic movement.

“J&K Administration is coordinating with the Union Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways and NHAI on early restoration of damaged stretch. Pilgrims and Public should be informed about weather conditions and status of Yatra on real time basis,” the Lt Governor said.