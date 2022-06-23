LG Sinha chairs Unified Command meeting

Detailed plans for telecom connectivity, health care, fire safety, electricity and water supply, weather forecasting, langar management, sanitation, lodging and disaster management were reviewed by the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the detailed plans for all basic necessities including the security arrangements that have been put in place by J&K Police in tandem with Army and Central Armed Police Forces for all the Yatris and the service providers.

The Lt Governor expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place by Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) and other departments for the smooth and peaceful conduct of annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which will start from 30th June.