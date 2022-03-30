LG Sinha dedicates 6 power infra projects worth Rs 64.10 crore to public

It was also informed that the 50 MVA power transformer installed and commissioned in the industrial area of Bari Brahmana is another step towards ensuring adequate power capacities to boost Industrial Growth.

“16 new sub-stations have also been built to provide adequate power to the existing industries, ensuring sustained economic activities”, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor further noted that last year till December 2021, the UT administration was able to achieve the capacity augmentation of up to 231.5 MVA, but in the last three months, it has been increased to 601.5 MVA, which has strengthened the power system in the industrial areas of Jammu, Samba and Ghatti.

The Lt Governor observed that inauguration of a string of power projects in the last three months in both Jammu and Kashmir Division is a testimony to the UT government's commitment to improve the quality of life of 1.25 crore citizens of J&K.