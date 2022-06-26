LG Sinha denounces myth created around J&K’s law and order situation

“Today, J&K is performing better than many other States/UTs in sectors like business, health, smart city projects, education, digitization, e-governance, infrastructure, connectivity, sports, innovation, startups, per capita energy etc,” LG said.

He added that J&K, which was kept away from industrial growth for decades, has now become a promising destination for investors and industries from all over the world.

“Still, attempts are being made to create a wrong perception about J&K. All of you attending this camp have a responsibility to break these myths and carry the message of peace, prosperity and the change happening in the UT of J&K,” the Lieutenant Governor told the NCC Cadets.