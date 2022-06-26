LG Sinha denounces myth created around J&K’s law and order situation

Srinagar: Denouncing the myth created around J&K’s law and order situation, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has the lowest crime rate in the whole country and security forces have upper hand over the terrorism sponsored by the neighboring country.
He was addressing a special national integration camp of NCC Cadets as part of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programme, at the JAK LI Regimental Centre, here.
“Today, J&K is performing better than many other States/UTs in sectors like business, health, smart city projects, education, digitization, e-governance, infrastructure, connectivity, sports, innovation, startups, per capita energy etc,” LG said.
He added that J&K, which was kept away from industrial growth for decades, has now become a promising destination for investors and industries from all over the world.
“Still, attempts are being made to create a wrong perception about J&K. All of you attending this camp have a responsibility to break these myths and carry the message of peace, prosperity and the change happening in the UT of J&K,” the Lieutenant Governor told the NCC Cadets.
The Lt Governor lauded the role of NCC in developing character, camaraderie, discipline, spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service in young citizens of the country.
Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme is propagating the rich cultural heritage of the country, promoting people-to-people contacts, knowledge of the language, traditions and practices of different states/UTs to strengthen understanding and bonding between one another, he said.
“The world's largest Uniformed Youth Organization ‘National Cadet Corps’ is a reflection of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of "Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'' which holds together the diverse linguistic, cultural and religious threads, into a composite national identity. Such camps are indeed a true representation of the entire nation and unity of the country,” added the Lt Governor.
Highlighting the need to enhance interaction and to promote mutual understanding among the regions, the Lt Governor said that this Special National Integration Camp in Srinagar has certainly enabled the youth coming from different parts of the country to create a better understanding about Jammu and Kashmir.
In the last three months, various cultural exchange programs have been organizsd between the children of Tamil Nadu and J&K. They have lived and experienced each-other’s cultural diversity and strengthen the connection in areas of language, art, culture, traditions, tourism and cuisine, sports etc, observed the Lt Governor.
Major General Tejinder Kumar, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, while speaking on the occasion said that the special National Integration Camp celebrated the diverse cultures of the Nation and the spirit of unity in diversity, besides showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.
Brigadier KS Kalsi gave a brief presentation on the different activities, programs and campaigns undertaken by the NCC cadets during the special National Integration camp organized as part of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programme in Srinagar. The Lt Governor also interacted with the NCC cadets and wished them success in their future endeavours.
On the occasion, NCC cadets showcased the rich and diverse cultures of India through their performances. Col SS Guleria, officers of NCC Directorates, NCC cadets from across the country were present on the occasion.