LG Sinha, Dr Jitendra, DGP visit victims at Katra hospital

Jammu: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Saturday visited Narayana Hospital and met the pilgrims injured in a midnight stampede at Vaishnodevi shrine.
Soon after the tragic incident en-route to the shrine, LG Sinha visited Narayana Superspeciality hospital to meet injured pilgrims. He directed doctors and senior administration officials to provide best possible care to the patients.
“Out of 16 injured brought to Narayana Hospital, 9 have been discharged and 7 are being treated by the doctors. Praying for their speedy recovery,” he tweeted later.
“All the deceased of the unfortunate incident have been identified. 10 dead bodies have been dispatched to their respective hometowns & two others will be sent tomorrow morning,” he further tweeted.
Earlier in the day, LG Sinha on his official Twitter handle wrote, “I have been monitoring the situation since 3 am in the night and senior officials of administration, police and health were directed to rush to the spot. My thoughts and prayers are with each family.”
Earlier in the day Dr Jitendra Singh too headed to Katra to take stock of the situation. During the day, Dr Singh said that PM Narendra Modi was “personally monitoring and keeping track of the tragic situation arising out of the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.”
He further stated that PM Modi “conveyed his sympathies to bereaved families and issued instructions to provide all possible medical aid & assistance to the injured.” Later he visited the injured at Katra hospital and interacted with them. He also took stock of the situation from the higher officials/officers of Shrine Board, police and the civil administration.
Besides, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh visited Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra to enquire about the health of pilgrims who were injured in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine last night.
The DGP was accompanied by ADGP, Jammu Mukesh Singh, SSP Reasi Shailender Singh and other jurisdictional officers.
The DGP along with other officers went to all the injured individually and enquired about their well being. The DGP met the doctors treating the injured and was impressed by all possible treatment being made available for their early recovery. DGP wished for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.
He also visited and inspected the place of incident at Gate Number 3 in the Bhavan area. The officers briefed the DGP at the spot regarding the incident and the post incident management including rescue and maintenance of order in view of heavy rush.