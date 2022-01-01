LG Sinha, Dr Jitendra, DGP visit victims at Katra hospital

Jammu: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Saturday visited Narayana Hospital and met the pilgrims injured in a midnight stampede at Vaishnodevi shrine.

Soon after the tragic incident en-route to the shrine, LG Sinha visited Narayana Superspeciality hospital to meet injured pilgrims. He directed doctors and senior administration officials to provide best possible care to the patients.

“Out of 16 injured brought to Narayana Hospital, 9 have been discharged and 7 are being treated by the doctors. Praying for their speedy recovery,” he tweeted later.