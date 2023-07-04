LG Sinha extends greetings on Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji’s birth anniversary

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday greeted the people on the birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singhji.

An official spokesma in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said, “On the auspicious occasion of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, I extend my hearty greetings and best wishes to the people.”

He said: “Guru Hargobind Ji was the embodiment of sacrifice and universal brotherhood, who taught humanity the importance of social justice, righteousness, compassion, peace and harmony. On this day, we should draw inspiration from his teachings and rededicate ourselves to the ideals of social equality and brotherhood as epitomised by Guru Hargobind Ji.”