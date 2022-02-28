LG Sinha extends MahaShivratri, Herath greetings

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the eve of MahaShivratri. In his message, the Lt Governor said, the festival also celebrated as Herath by Kashmiri Pandits is an auspicious occasion to rededicate ourselves to living a virtuous life.

“Shiva is the embodiment of strength, righteousness and moral values. On this occasion, I pray for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all. May this Maha Shivratri strengthen our faith in the goodness of mankind and inspire one and all to lead a virtuous life”, prayed the Lt Governor. GKNN