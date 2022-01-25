LG Sinha greets people on 73rd Republic Day

BEAMS Empowerment Portal has enabled the access of the common citizen of J&K to monitor any project and expenditure being incurred in their respective area. Information of all 35,000 projects currently implemented is available on this portal, the Lt Governor added.

J&K has become the first Union Territory/State in the country to have District Good Governance Index.

Participative policy-making in government is being ensured through special initiatives like Awam Ki Awaaz and LG’s Mulaqaat, which also have inbuilt on-spot grievance redressal mechanism. 150 services have been added to the feedback system for enhancing administrative efficiency.

While highlighting the milestones achieved in power generation, distribution and transmission sector to improve the power sector, the Lt Governor said that “this year we are going to add capacity of 3,015 MVA to our Power Transmission System as against the capacity addition of only 670 MVA last year. The travel time between Srinagar and Jammu has been reduced from 10 hours to 5 hours. International flights have started between Srinagar and Sharjah. Two new airport terminals are coming up at Jammu and Srinagar. Cargo facility has been provided at Jammu and Srinagar airports for the convenience of the farmers and businessmen. Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari through rail network by next year. Work on Light Metro Rail in Jammu and Srinagar city at an estimated cost of Rs 10,599 crore shall start this year. Last year, the Qazigund-Banihal tunnel was made operational for traffic. The work on Z-Morh Tunnel on Srinagar-Sonmarg Road is going on at a brisk pace, which has provided an opportunity to tourists to visit the beautiful place in winters as well. Work on Zojila Tunnel on Srinagar-Leh road has commenced at a cost of Rs 4509 crore, which will be completed by September 2026. With the construction of six-lane Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the travel time from Delhi to Vaishno Devi will be reduced to six hours only, the Lt Governor further added.