LG Sinha greets people on 73rd Republic Day
Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of 73rd Republic Day.
In his address, the Lt Governor said that the Republic Day is the day of introspection, an occasion when every citizen has to remind himself of his duty to protect and further nourish the ideals and achievements of the nation. The Lt Governor paid homage and respect to the great men and freedom fighters of India, who sacrificed their lives for the country.
“I pay tribute to the Jawans and officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and other Central Security Forces, who continue to make supreme sacrifice for unity and integrity of the motherland. While saluting their valor and sacrifices, we should also take a pledge to eradicate terrorism and terror ecosystem perpetuated by the neighboring country,” said the Lt Governor.
The Lt Governor observed that the “central government under the strong and able leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took the bold and decisive step of breaking the shackles erected in the path of development of Jammu and Kashmir.
After the historic transformative changes in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir is poised to become the latest success story among Indian states and a model of Socio-Economic development for the country. The government is committed to build a strong Jammu and Kashmir and we will continue to march ahead with Mantra of 4 P’s -- Peace, Progress, Prosperity and People first. We are determined to ensure every single citizen of UT enjoys prosperous and peaceful life,”
The Lt Governor highlighted the co-existence of various religions enriching and diversifying Jammu and Kashmir’s cultural heritage and making the Union Territory an example of immortal organic composite Indian culture.
“J&K is fast moving towards becoming a powerful and self-reliant Union Territory by improving the standard of living of farmers, youth, women, laborers and every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. The industrial revolution started just a year ago has achieved much more than what the Union Territory had clocked in the last 72 years. After the implementation of new industrial scheme under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, investment proposals worth Rs 48,000 crores have been received,” said the Lt Governor.
The Lt Governor said that the land use change policy which was a major impediment for the industrial development of the region has been simplified which is likely to attract more investment. However, the people are being misled on this issue too.
The Lt Governor assured the “land owners and farmers that all these changes have been effected with the sole aim of empowering them. There is a section in the society which has always been misleading the people about imaginary issues like demographic change, and on this pretext the most hardworking and needy class of people had been deprived of alienated their own land, or even using it as per their wishes or requirements, he added.
The Lt Governor reiterated Administration’s commitment to promoting local businesses in real estate sector. Jammu and Kashmir recently hosted the first-ever historic Real Estate summit in December 2021, in which investment proposals worth Rs 18,300 crores were finalized.
In total, a target of investment proposal worth Rs 70,000 crores has been achieved within a year, the Lt Governor added.
The Lt Governor spoke about the massive public outreach program conducted across Jammu and Kashmir with as many as 73 Union Ministers and various Parliamentary Committees visiting all the districts for public interactions and gathering grass-root level feedback on government policies.
Lt Governor said that about 11,000 appointments have been made in various government departments in a fair and transparent manner, which was unprecedented in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.
BEAMS Empowerment Portal has enabled the access of the common citizen of J&K to monitor any project and expenditure being incurred in their respective area. Information of all 35,000 projects currently implemented is available on this portal, the Lt Governor added.
J&K has become the first Union Territory/State in the country to have District Good Governance Index.
Participative policy-making in government is being ensured through special initiatives like Awam Ki Awaaz and LG’s Mulaqaat, which also have inbuilt on-spot grievance redressal mechanism. 150 services have been added to the feedback system for enhancing administrative efficiency.
While highlighting the milestones achieved in power generation, distribution and transmission sector to improve the power sector, the Lt Governor said that “this year we are going to add capacity of 3,015 MVA to our Power Transmission System as against the capacity addition of only 670 MVA last year. The travel time between Srinagar and Jammu has been reduced from 10 hours to 5 hours. International flights have started between Srinagar and Sharjah. Two new airport terminals are coming up at Jammu and Srinagar. Cargo facility has been provided at Jammu and Srinagar airports for the convenience of the farmers and businessmen. Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari through rail network by next year. Work on Light Metro Rail in Jammu and Srinagar city at an estimated cost of Rs 10,599 crore shall start this year. Last year, the Qazigund-Banihal tunnel was made operational for traffic. The work on Z-Morh Tunnel on Srinagar-Sonmarg Road is going on at a brisk pace, which has provided an opportunity to tourists to visit the beautiful place in winters as well. Work on Zojila Tunnel on Srinagar-Leh road has commenced at a cost of Rs 4509 crore, which will be completed by September 2026. With the construction of six-lane Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the travel time from Delhi to Vaishno Devi will be reduced to six hours only, the Lt Governor further added.
The Lt Governor said that the “new leadership at District, Block and Panchayat level is ensuring formulation and implementation of policies, keeping in mind the priorities of common people,” he added.
The Lt Governor said that the health care infrastructure has undergone revolutionary changes since 2014.
The Lt Governor also paid his sincere tribute to the people who untimely lost their lives to the pandemic despite the availability of all possible health care facilities and reiterated his commitment to support the dependents of such families.
The Lt Governor said that providing quality education to children is the top priority of the government.
The Lt Governor said that the planned reforms have enabled J&K to be ranked among the top five States/UT of the country in terms of farm income.
A historic initiative “Aapki Zameen, Aapki Nigrani” has been launched in which the scanned data of Jamabandi, Girdawari, Mutation and Musavi of all 20 districts of the UT have been made available to the common citizens. Taking another step towards empowerment of land owners, land passbooks have been issued in three languages, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor observed that Peace in Jammu and Kashmir is a prerequisite for a vibrant tourism sector, which of late has set new employment and revenue generation records.
Retreating J&K Government’s commitment towards the welfare of the people of the tribal community who were neglected by the previous governments, the Lt Governor said while present dispensation trying to give physical shape to their hopes and aspirations, a tiny section is trying hard to provoke and mislead them.
The Lt Governor also spoke about the requisite steps taken in the direction of fulfilling the aspirations of people living in the border areas. The Lt Governor underscored the ground-breaking initiatives taken by the government towards empowering the women of J&K.
We are committed to provide justice to the citizens who were forced to leave their homes due to onset of terrorism in 90s. So far, 7312 applications have been received through Kashmir Migrant Portal launched last year for addressing their grievances, out of which 4826 cases have been resolved, said the Lt Governor.
Lt Governor said that a new recruitment policy has been introduced for outstanding sportspersons in government jobs.
The Lt Governor asked the people to introspect on what we have achieved in these 75 years and what our resolution for next 25 years should be. We need to have a clear vision as to where we want to see our country and Jammu and Kashmir in 2047, when we celebrate the centenary of independence. We also need to realize that this is the opportune moment to chart our future odyssey, the Lt Governor added.
The Lt Governor urged the youth to be a part of this great journey of development on this beautiful land of peaceful coexistence, enlightenment, salvation and make invaluable contribution in the enormous intellectual capital of the Union Territory.
On this auspicious occasion of Republic Day, people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic are in my thoughts and prayers. Every citizen has a very important role in building healthy and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. We must follow Covid Appropriate Behavior and fight the pandemic with the spirit of a big joint family, the Lt Governor observed.
“Let us take a pledge to fulfill the dreams of those great men who sacrificed everything for the freedom and progress of the country. Let us work for the welfare of the entire humanity with the spirit of social equity where everyone gets the opportunity for prosperity and well-being. We should also ensure optimal utilization of all available resources. We need to march forward to serve the downtrodden sections of the society with the resolution of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas Aur Sabka Prayas”. Let’s take a pledge to build Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat, said the Lt Governor.