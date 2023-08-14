LG Sinha greets people on 77th Independence Day

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartiest greetings and felicitations to the people on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said, “My hearty Independence Day greetings to all the citizens. My humble tribute to all those freedom fighters, who made supreme sacrifices to secure freedom for us. I salute our J&K Police personnel, and soldiers of Army and CAPFs who laid down their lives to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. On this occasion, I recall the hard work and dedication of great personalities of the country, who are working tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of the people.”

He said that it was indeed ‘Amrit Kaal’ of J&K and a new dawn of peace and prosperity for all the citizens.

“Our economy is witnessing rapid growth, the infrastructure sector is on the move, peace and tranquillity is providing better quality of life and opportunities to the people and J&K is on the march to become 'Viksit J&K' by 2047. We have successfully ended decades’ long inequality and have taken every possible step to eliminate the terror ecosystem. Peace and happiness has now arrived in every household and together we have created a happy Jammu Kashmir and a brighter future for the young generation,” Sinha said. “I appeal to every one of you to re-dedicate yourself to build a Jammu Kashmir that will take us to new horizons of peace, progress and prosperity and let us march together to realize the golden future for all the citizens.”