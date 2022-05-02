LG Sinha greets people on Eid

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The Lt Governor, in his message, said that the festival of Eid highlights the joy of sharing.
Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadhan and inspires all to work towards building a compassionate, harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society, he added.
"May this auspicious day strengthen mutual goodwill and instill in us a sense of unity and pride in the syncretic culture of the UT of J&K”, the Lt Governor said.