LG Sinha greets people on Eid

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The Lt Governor, in his message, said that the festival of Eid highlights the joy of sharing.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadhan and inspires all to work towards building a compassionate, harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society, he added.