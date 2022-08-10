LG Sinha greets people on Raksha Bandhan

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday extended his greetings to the people of J&K on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In a felicitation message, the LG said, “The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of care and compassion and a reminder to all about the high place accorded to women in our society.”

He said that the celebration of bonding between brothers and sisters was also a celebration of core values of love, affection, sharing, solidarity, and humanism.

“Let us rededicate ourselves to upholding the dignity and respect of women and take a pledge to end discrimination based on gender,” the LG said.