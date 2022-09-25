LG SINHA IN CALIFORNIA | ‘J&K will emerge as powerhouse of prosperity’

California: Highlights Jammu and Kashmir’s progressive industrial policy and opportunities to start business ventures, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir has a huge potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the IIT BHU Global Alumni Meet at Santa Clara, California in the United States, the LG discussed the progressive industrial policy of J&K made under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the immense potential and opportunities in different sectors to start industrial and business ventures that would also create job opportunities for the youth.
He said J&K has a huge potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity.
“It should be our shared goal to tap immense resources and the talents to ensure a better life for all our citizens,” the LG said.
He highlighted the transformation taking place in J&K and the unprecedented progress recorded across all sectors.
“In the last two years, we have built a business-friendly climate for investors and J&K has emerged as one of the favourite destinations to set up industries and other business ventures. The aspirations of J&K youth have been synchronised with the aspirations of the country today and the golden period of industrial development of J&K has been ushered in through the new industrial development policy of the Prime Minister,” the LG said.
He lauded the efforts of the young IITians for their accomplishment and advancements in emerging technologies and for strengthening the dynamic technology ecosystem for societal transformation.
The LG also conveyed the motto of shared effort and progress for all and urged innovators and entrepreneurs to contribute to India’s growing knowledge economy.
“Development is powered by technology and innovation. India has created vibrant and fastest-growing innovation ecosystems in the world and has helped create several thousands of startups and over 100 unicorns attracting huge investment. I urge entrepreneurs to invest in India, the cradle of civilisation and the most attractive investment destination of the world,” he said.
Paying tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the LG said that the achievements of IIT BHU alumni both in India and overseas are testimony to values imparted in IIT BHU and the strong foundation for modern education laid by Mahamana.
“I am confident these deep and abiding ties with alma mater will continue to grow,” he said.
Discussing developments in the digital economy and innovative tech startups with innovators and entrepreneurs, the LG said that Prime Minister Modi on August 15, 2021, had established the importance of startups and young innovators by terming the coming decade as India’s Techade and that the Indian Techade would be built by young Indian innovators.
“India is now the new land of opportunity, achievement, knowledge, and human capital. We are emerging stronger from the pandemic and we are now the world's fifth largest economy, which is one of the biggest stories of the decade. I urge you to make it in India and contribute to strengthening the research and innovation ecosystem,” he said.
The LG said that the world had recognised the transformation in the Indian economy and the potential of the Indian market in terms of achieving global scale in quality and output.
He said various core sectors with the best incentives, connectivity, energy, and transport linkages were offering a conducive investment and growth climate and India was on the path to becoming the innovation capital of the world.
The LG also recalled the significant contribution of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya to the country's first industrial policy.
“Mahamana had recommended mechanisation in agriculture, abolition of tax on agricultural production, promotion of railways and commerce in the industrial policy, setting up of shipbuilding, manufacturing units and initiated the opening of commerce and industries departments in all the states to promote the industrial development,” he said.
The members of IIT BHU Global Alumni Association, entrepreneurs, and innovators were present on the occasion.