LG SINHA IN CALIFORNIA | ‘J&K will emerge as powerhouse of prosperity’

California: Highlights Jammu and Kashmir’s progressive industrial policy and opportunities to start business ventures, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir has a huge potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the IIT BHU Global Alumni Meet at Santa Clara, California in the United States, the LG discussed the progressive industrial policy of J&K made under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the immense potential and opportunities in different sectors to start industrial and business ventures that would also create job opportunities for the youth.

