LG Sinha inaugurates 7 power projects in J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the turnaround in the power transmission and distribution sector in the last one year in Jammu & Kashmir helped in achieving reliable, quality, and sustainable electricity supply.

“The government is incurring huge losses in the power sector because people are not paying their bills. No government can provide reliable power unless citizens decide to pay. It is my humble appeal to the people to pay power bills. It is in the interest of UT,” Lt Governor said.

He stated this while dedicating to the public 7 different power infrastructure projects, including new receiving stations and power augmentation projects, worth Rs 10.11 Cr in Kashmir division.

“The power sector of the UT has not seen any development during last three decades. Thus further strengthening of infrastructure will help the government in achieving its aim of providing uninterrupted supply to households even in the rural areas,” he said.

The new projects, inaugurated by the Lt Governor, would benefit 30,400 households in 4 districts viz., Pulwama, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Budgam.

Construction of the new receiving station at Pulwama under the languishing project will provide reliable power supply to 3350 households.