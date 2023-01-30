LG Sinha inaugurates 94 sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 46.07 Cr

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games were an opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir to showcase it’s culture, warm hospitality, and organisational capabilities.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the preparation for the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games scheduled to begin on February 10, the LG said directed the officials to complete all pending works expeditiously and to ensure that all the facilities meet the international standards.

“The promotional campaign of the winter games should be stepped up to generate enthusiasm among sports lovers,” he said.

The LG directed for involving sportspersons in the preparations of the mega event and putting in place a comprehensive strategy for traffic management, sanitation, water supply, lodging, and transportation.

“Khelo India Winter Games is an occasion not only to celebrate sporting excellence but also the spirit of camaraderie among sportspersons of the country. It is an opportunity for us to showcase J&K’s culture, warm hospitality, and our organisational capabilities,” he said.