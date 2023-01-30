LG Sinha inaugurates 94 sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 46.07 Cr

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games were an opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir to showcase it’s culture, warm hospitality, and organisational capabilities.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the preparation for the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games scheduled to begin on February 10, the LG said directed the officials to complete all pending works expeditiously and to ensure that all the facilities meet the international standards.
“The promotional campaign of the winter games should be stepped up to generate enthusiasm among sports lovers,” he said.
The LG directed for involving sportspersons in the preparations of the mega event and putting in place a comprehensive strategy for traffic management, sanitation, water supply, lodging, and transportation.
“Khelo India Winter Games is an occasion not only to celebrate sporting excellence but also the spirit of camaraderie among sportspersons of the country. It is an opportunity for us to showcase J&K’s culture, warm hospitality, and our organisational capabilities,” he said.
On the sidelines of the meeting, the LG also inaugurated 94 sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 46.07 crore (88 under CAPEX and 6 under JKIDFC).
The projects include stadiums, playfields, lighting projects, cricket competition pitches, synthetic courts and prefab dugouts.
“We are developing a broad-based sports culture of identifying and nurturing talents, providing best facilities, training and exposure and creating an impressive infrastructure for youngsters in rural areas,” the LG said.
He laid special emphasis on extending all possible support to the sportspersons to safeguard their future.
The LG asked the officials to ensure that the sportspersons get the benefit of the sports policy.
He also released J&K Sports Council’s compendium and calendar of activities under My Youth My Pride.
The official spokesman said that the meeting was informed that this edition of Khelo India Winter Games was expecting around 1800 participation of players and officials, dignitaries and media persons from across the country.
First time, an online registration portal with feedback mechanism and customised mobile app has been developed, and hoardings with QR Code are being installed enroute to facilitate the participating sportspersons and the visitors.
Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department Sarmad Hafeez briefed the meeting on the promotional activities including logo, theme, mascot, jingles, and anthem of the winter games besides the cultural programmes that would be organised throughout the event in addition to deployment of experts and the assistance and support required from various departments and organisations.
Secretary, J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul briefed the LG on the activities organised by the J&K Sports Council during 2022-23.
It was informed that an unprecedented 56,51,023 youth were engaged in sports activities – 28,27,840 by the J&K Sports Council and 28,23,183 by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports in various sports disciplines.
‘Golden Era of Sports in J&K’ – a compilation of completed projects carried out by J&K Sports Council was also released on the occasion.
Advisor to Lt Governor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta also attended the meeting.