LG Sinha inaugurates Civil Services Officers Institute

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday inaugurated the Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI) here at M A Road.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the occasion, the LG said that the institute would promote welfare of officers, integration of services and organise seminars and symposiums to meet the needs and challenges of the civil administration.
He also interacted with the officers present on the occasion and suggested establishing and maintaining libraries and information services to facilitate the officers.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal, Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner, Science and Technology Saurabh Bhagat were also present on the occasion.