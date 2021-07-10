LG Sinha inaugurates multiple projects of Srinagar Smart City

The Lt Governor also launched the ‘mySrinagar’ Mobile App, which will be a one stop solution catering to the needs of citizens and tourists in Srinagar. The app integrates all available e-services offered by various departments, tourism related information in both offline and online mode and emergency helpline services at finger tips of users.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor underscored that the J&K Government, through its continuous endeavours, is exploring all the possibilities to develop Jammu and Srinagar cities into world class modern, sustainable and vibrant cities.

“These new initiatives are in line with our mission of making cities sensitive to the needs of citizens and our vision of evolving them through the use of modern IT & other interventions, enabling seamless information access and better service delivery. We need to adopt meaningful ways and means to cater the ever-changing needs of citizens, to acknowledge the limits of available capacities, and strive dynamically to address the same”, asserted the Lt Governor.