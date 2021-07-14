LG Sinha initiates massive high-density plantation drive

Jammu: Continuing the Government’s endeavours to realize Prime Minister’s goal of doubling the income of farmers by 2022, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha launched the Horticulture Week by planting saplings at Akhnoor today.

The Horticulture Week (14th - 20th July, 2021) in the UT shall focus on the broad contours of initiating massive plantation drives, taking objective steps in nursery development and promoting mechanization among the farming community.

It shall also endeavour to create water sources, human resource development through training and strengthening the post harvest management with the overall mission of doubling the farmers' income in the Union Territory.