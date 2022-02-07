LG Sinha launches ambitious Jhelum Riverfront Project

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday laid the foundation stone for Jhelum Riverfront development to be developed on the lines of Sabarmati riverfront.

Costing Rs 75 crore, the riverfront project is being implemented by Jal Shakti Department under the Srinagar Smart City project. The phase-1 is envisaged with modern public utilities and state-of-the-art green space.

The Lt Governor also laid foundation stone for redevelopment of Polo View Road as pedestrian walkway at a cost of Rs 5.3 crore to provide better ambience and shopping experience to the citizens.

The Lt Governor said that a systematic effort to improve our cities in J&K UT has been long overdue.