LG Sinha launches ‘Green J&K Drive-2021’ from IIT Jammu

The Lt Governor underlined the importance of taking science and ecology together on the path of development. It is vital to ensure balance between development and conservation of our environment. There has never been a more urgent need to revive ecology than today, he remarked.

He expressed satisfaction over the initiation of Green Jammu and Kashmir campaign by Forest Department targeting to plant 130 lakh plants this year, in collaboration with schools, Non-Governmental institutions, Village Panchayat Plantation Committees (VPPCs) to mark the completion of 130 years of dedicated service of the department, which will contribute significantly in increasing the green cover in the UT.

“I am happy that the Green India Mission is being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir in the spirit of public participation which will bring economic benefits apart from improving the quality and quantity of forests in 320 villages,” said the Lt Governor.

Every citizen must come forward to play an important part in the restoration of ecology. Scientific findings show that this decade matters most in preventing catastrophic climate change and reducing biodiversity loss. The United Nations on 5 June 2021 launched a major ambitious program – the “Decade of Ecosystem Restoration”, which is an important step towards restoring the destroyed ecology.

“If we fail to restore our ecology in the next ten years, at least one million species may become extinct in the coming times. As long as the ecological system is protected, we will be able to conserve our forests, rivers and lakes, mountains, meadows, fields and urban landscapes, which are also a source of wealth and health for the society,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor appreciated the Forest Department and the IIT Jammu for aiming at planting 10,000 trees in the IIT Jammu campus in this monsoon, besides working on Greening and Eco-restoration of forest land diverted for the purpose of creation of this august institution.