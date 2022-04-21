LG Sinha launches night parking facility at Srinagar, Jammu airports

Jammu/ Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched the night parking facility at Jammu and Srinagar Airports which will ensure late night and early morning take-offs from the airports. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the significant initiative will ease air travelling for all with multiplier effect on the hospitality industry.

“I congratulate the Airport authorities, officials and the people of J&K for the operationalisation of new night parking facilities of Go First aircraft at Jammu and Srinagar airports. The new beginning reflects our commitment to strengthen connectivity and fulfill the mobility needs of people”, said the Lt Governor. “It will greatly ease the travelling for those who are looking for single day travel,” he added.