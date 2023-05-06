LG Sinha, Northern Commander pay homage to 5 soldiers

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Commander Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers of army and civil administration Saturday paid homage to five soldiers killed in ongoing anti-terrorist operation in Rajouri, in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Air Force Station (AFS) Jammu.
An official spokesperson said that LG Sinha laid wreaths and paid tributes to the brave army personnel who made supreme sacrifice in the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kandi forest, Rajouri.
“The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. Grateful nation will always be indebted to their unparalleled valour,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
Besides the five soldiers, a Major was also injured in the explosion which took place on Friday in Kandi forest area of Rajouri district.
“Paid my #tributes to the soldiers martyred in ongoing operations against terrorists in #Rajouri. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs,” LG Sinha later tweeted.
Army spokesperson said, “In the solemn wreath-laying ceremony Army Commander Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on behalf of all ranks of Northern Command of Indian Army paid homage to Havildar Neelam Singh, Naik Arvind Kumar, Lance Naik RS Rawat, Paratrooper Pramod Negi and Praratrooper S Chettri who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.”
“Army Commander Northern Command Lt Gen Dwivedi and all ranks of Northern Command of Indian Army salute their supreme sacrifice in Kandi at Rajouri on May 5, 2023. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families,” the spokesperson said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on his official Twitter handle, also posted a message, paying tributes to the brave soldiers. “I pay homage to these brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” he tweeted.
“Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and all ranks of Indian Army, salute the supreme sacrifice of Hav Neelam Singh, Nk Arvind Kumar, L/Nk RS Rawat, Ptr Pramod Negi & Ptr S Chettri in #Rajouri, #Jammu&Kashmir and offer deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” tweeted the twitter handle of ADG PI-Indian Army.
“In the wreath-laying ceremony at AFS, Jammu which took place at 8.30 am, (Corps) Commanders of 9 Corps and 16 Corps, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Deputy Commissioner Jammu too paid tributes to the brave soldiers,” PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand told Greater Kashmir.