LG Sinha, Northern Commander pay homage to 5 soldiers

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Commander Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers of army and civil administration Saturday paid homage to five soldiers killed in ongoing anti-terrorist operation in Rajouri, in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Air Force Station (AFS) Jammu.

An official spokesperson said that LG Sinha laid wreaths and paid tributes to the brave army personnel who made supreme sacrifice in the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kandi forest, Rajouri.

“The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. Grateful nation will always be indebted to their unparalleled valour,” the Lieutenant Governor said.