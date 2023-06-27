LG Sinha pays obeisance at Hazratbal

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday paid obeisance at Hazratbal on city outskirts on Tuesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during his visit to Hazratbal, the LG conducted on-site inspection of arrangements being put in place to facilitate the devotees for Eid-ul-Adha.
He said that the festival of Eid-ul-Adha was an occasion for happiness and to further strengthen the bond of brotherhood, peace, compassion, unity, and harmony in the society.
“The traditions of communal harmony, tolerance, respect for all religions known to mankind and celebration of all festivals together have always been the bedrock of our civilisation. It is the duty of the administration to make all arrangements for every pious occasion,” Sinha said. “Sufi saints and Reshis have strengthened unity in diversity and harmonious coexistence, which is the defining feature of our great nation and it inspires everyone to ensure peace, progress and prosperity for all.”
He said that J&K was at par with developed states and union territories on several parameters of development.
“Spiritual leaders enable the young generation to understand our common heritage and values to shape the destiny and future of a society. We welcome the suggestions from spiritual leaders and the common man to take J&K to new heights of development,” the LG said. “I call upon the community elders, religious heads, prominent citizens and all stakeholders to join hands to defeat the nefarious designs of a handful of people who are making malicious attempts to disrupt the peace and development journey for their vested interests.”
Responding to the demands including multi-storey parking at Hazratbal and widening of road, he assured that appropriate steps would be taken in this regard and it would be ensured that these demands are fulfilled at the earliest.
Sinha also assured every support from the government in the development of Ziyarats and other religious places.
He called for a comprehensive strategy to explore all possibilities to increase the tourist influx in Hazratbal, Charar-e-Sharief and other prominent religious places in J&K.
Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri accompanied the LG.