LG Sinha pays obeisance at Hazratbal

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday paid obeisance at Hazratbal on city outskirts on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during his visit to Hazratbal, the LG conducted on-site inspection of arrangements being put in place to facilitate the devotees for Eid-ul-Adha.

He said that the festival of Eid-ul-Adha was an occasion for happiness and to further strengthen the bond of brotherhood, peace, compassion, unity, and harmony in the society.

“The traditions of communal harmony, tolerance, respect for all religions known to mankind and celebration of all festivals together have always been the bedrock of our civilisation. It is the duty of the administration to make all arrangements for every pious occasion,” Sinha said. “Sufi saints and Reshis have strengthened unity in diversity and harmonious coexistence, which is the defining feature of our great nation and it inspires everyone to ensure peace, progress and prosperity for all.”