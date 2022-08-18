LG Sinha pays tributes to ITBP personnel killed in accident

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday paid tributes to the ITBP personnel who lost their lives in an accident near Chandanwari on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Ceremonial Honours for the ITBP personnel at District Police Lines Srinagar, the LG said, “The nation will never forget their courage, valour, and supreme sacrifice.”

The mortal remains of the ITBP personnel were sent to their native places for their last rites with full military honours.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, DGP Dilbag Singh, GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal, senior officers of the Police, Army, ITBP, and other security forces also paid their tributes.