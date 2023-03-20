LG Sinha promises Govt assistance to KU for promoting innovations, startups

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the University of Kashmir (KU) should build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups and the government would provide all the required assistance.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the 82nd council meeting of KU at Raj Bhawan, the LG, who is the Chancellor of KU, the LG said that many industries were coming up in J&K and there was a need to put special focus on skill development and capacity building.

Highlighting the vision of the National Education Policy-2020 in transforming and uplifting the education sector across the country, he said, “NEP-2020 provides a roadmap to establish India as a knowledge economy. It should be implemented in letter and spirit and it is essential that through this transformation, our higher education institutions contribute to create prosperous society.”