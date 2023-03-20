LG Sinha promises Govt assistance to KU for promoting innovations, startups

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the University of Kashmir (KU) should build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups and the government would provide all the required assistance.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the 82nd council meeting of KU at Raj Bhawan, the LG, who is the Chancellor of KU, the LG said that many industries were coming up in J&K and there was a need to put special focus on skill development and capacity building.
Highlighting the vision of the National Education Policy-2020 in transforming and uplifting the education sector across the country, he said, “NEP-2020 provides a roadmap to establish India as a knowledge economy. It should be implemented in letter and spirit and it is essential that through this transformation, our higher education institutions contribute to create prosperous society.”
The LG impressed on time-bound completion of various academic and research programmes and award of degrees to the students.
He called for enhanced research activities on local problems and issues by the university.
“Enhanced research activities will provide solutions to local problems and it will create comprehensive knowledge wealth that will be the key factor in all-round development,” the LG said.
The KU Council approved the proposal related to the introduction of several new courses at the main and satellite campuses of the varsity to cater to the growing needs of the students.
These new courses include PG in Artificial Intelligence; Bachelor’s course in Economics, BBA-LLB and Medical Lab Technology programmes at KU’s south campus, Anantnag; Integrated BSc-MSc Botany at north campus, Baramulla, and Integrated UG-PG programme in Arabic at Kupwara campus.
The KU Council resolved to run all courses strictly as per the guidelines and rules of the relevant statutory and regulatory bodies like UGC, AICTE, and MCI.
It also held detailed deliberations on several academic, administrative, and research-related matters aimed to bring further qualitative improvement in the higher education sector of J&K.
Earlier, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan gave a presentation on KU’s growth and progression in areas of academics, research, extension education, and extracurricular activities.
Highlighting KU’s rankings in NAAC, NIRF, and QS, she said that KU was holding the G20 event in May 2023 as part of the country’s G20 Presidency, while all departments were presently holding programmes to spread the country’s G20 message among the masses.
The meeting was informed about the achievements made by KU in key sectors like innovations and incubations, multidisciplinary research promotion, faculty and student exchange programmes, and important MOUs signed by KU with various local and national institutions of importance.
Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, and Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, Alok Kumar attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.