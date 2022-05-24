LG Sinha reaffirms justice, swift resolution of grievances for KPs

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited Sheikhpura in Budgam district, where he met slain Rahul Bhat's colleagues and protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees of the PM relief package and offered his condolences. LG assured justice and swift resolution of their grievances.
It may be mentioned that Bhat was killed by terrorists on May 12 in his office.
During LG’s visit to Sheikhpura on Monday, it was also decided that the communication channel between him and the Kashmiri Pandits will remain open with the mechanism of grievance redressal envisaged for a long term basis.
It may be mentioned that the Lt Governor has earlier constituted a special cell for PM package employees within LG Secretariat. The special cell will handle the grievances of PM package employees and it will coordinate with district administrations and other concerned departments to ensure the grievances of PM package employees are resolved at the earliest.
The LG on Monday assured a patient hearing of all grievances of Kashmiri Pandits and promised that all issues will be resolved. LG also assured that he is prepared to listen to them anytime in future as well.
Sinha said that attempts by some elements have been made since a long time to cause damage.
While addressing Kashmiri Pandits, Sinha highlighted that the KPs were well aware of such elements.
The LG said genuine concerns of the Kashmir Pandits will be addressed and assured them that directions have been issued to the concerned authorities to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere to KPs.