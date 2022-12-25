LG Sinha remembers Malaviya on his birth anniversary

He said that as an educationist and leader of the Indian national movement, Malaviya created modern template of education and polity, which had nourished the holistic vision of nationalism and Indian values for many generations.

“He laid great emphasis on women’s education and empowerment and it should inspire us to redouble our efforts in this regard. On this occasion, I urge youth to imbibe wisdom from the valued teachings of Malaviya and strive to translate his ideals into action,” the LG said.