LG Sinha reviews Independence Day celebration preparedness across J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday reviewed the Independence Day celebration preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting with the senior administrative and Police officers to review the preparedness for Independence Day celebration across Jammu and Kashmir, the LG took appraisal of the campaigns and events planned by the district administrations and the government departments in the run-up to the grand celebration on the Independence Day.

“We all must work together as a single unit for the successful conduct of ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ across J&K and ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Srinagar and Jammu,” he said. “I am confident that this year too people in huge numbers will participate in Independence Day events.”

Sinha directed the district administration and departments to organise activities under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’.