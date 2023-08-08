LG Sinha reviews Independence Day celebration preparedness across J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday reviewed the Independence Day celebration preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting with the senior administrative and Police officers to review the preparedness for Independence Day celebration across Jammu and Kashmir, the LG took appraisal of the campaigns and events planned by the district administrations and the government departments in the run-up to the grand celebration on the Independence Day.
“We all must work together as a single unit for the successful conduct of ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ across J&K and ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Srinagar and Jammu,” he said. “I am confident that this year too people in huge numbers will participate in Independence Day events.”
Sinha directed the district administration and departments to organise activities under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’.
He also asked for active involvement of the people, public representatives, youth clubs, civil society, Self Help Groups (SHGs), NCC Scouts and Guides, Army veterans, ex-servicemen, prominent citizens, and educational institutions in the celebration of Independence Day.
The LG emphasised that the Independence Day celebration was not a government function but the country’s most sacred festival, which was observed by the entire society with the spirit of oneness, one emotion.
He suggested the Culture Department to come up with the monographs on the fallen soldiers.
Sinha directed the officers for tricolour illumination of prominent buildings, tourist spots, border villages, and organising activities in the honour of the prominent personalities who contributed in nation building.
The meeting also discussed the progress of the ongoing development works and measures taken by the district administrations to meet the targets.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Administrative Secretaries; ADGPs; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), SSPs, and senior officers in person and through video conferencing.