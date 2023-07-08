LG Sinha rolls out ‘PM’s Food Supplementation for Priority Households Scheme’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday rolled out the ‘Prime Minister’s Food Supplementation for Priority Households Scheme’ for Jammu Kashmir.

“Concept of a welfare state is that the poor have rights over the government’s resources. In every policy, not ink, but human emotions must be taken care of. In this context, I announce the rolling out of the ‘Prime Minister’s Food Supplementation for Priority Households Scheme’ for J&K,” the LG said addressing a news conference at Raj Bhawan here.

“I have been maintaining that all schemes formulated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi envision that all poor families get dignified life to live. This has also been the endeavour and priority of the J&K government to make downtrodden people focus on its policies,” he said.

The LG said that under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, 35 kg food grains per household are provided to 2.29 lakh households in J&K.

“This is benefitting the poorest of the poor,” he said. “This scheme is aimed to strengthen food security for marginal sections of the society. This will ensure accessibility, affordability, and availability of adequate quantities of food to Priority Households.”