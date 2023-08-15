LG Sinha shares his dream of building new J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday shared his dream of building a new Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that hoisting the tricolour and addressing the people at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Tuesday, the LG said that three years ago, on the Independence Day, he shared a dream.

“The dream was of building a new J&K where people were at peace and everyone had the freedom to live as they wanted. A J&K where the roaring sound of factories, the laughter of farmers, the soaring ambitions from playgrounds and music reverberating from lakes and rivers fills the sky. A J&K, which brings new hope for the youth, farmers, and women. A J&K, which commands respect and which contributes extensively in the process of nation building,” he said.

The LG said that a Balidaan Stambh would be built in honour and memory of the fallen soldiers.

“This sacred pilgrimage, being developed in the heart of Srinagar, will be our tribute to the soldiers of the Army, paramilitary forces, and Police personnel who laid down their lives in combating terrorism,” he said.

Sinha said: “We believe in peace, we believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and mutual goodwill. We are fully committed to safeguard national interests and if provoked, we are capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression.”

He said that the historic 90 percent approval rating in delivery of online public services was a testimony to growing relationship and trust between the government and the people.

“Apart from merit-based selections for 29,806 government jobs, countless self- employment opportunities are being made available to kick start the entrepreneurial journeys of youth. Last year, 786 youth started their entrepreneurial journey,” Sinha said.