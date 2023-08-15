LG Sinha shares his dream of building new J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday shared his dream of building a new Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that hoisting the tricolour and addressing the people at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Tuesday, the LG said that three years ago, on the Independence Day, he shared a dream.
“The dream was of building a new J&K where people were at peace and everyone had the freedom to live as they wanted. A J&K where the roaring sound of factories, the laughter of farmers, the soaring ambitions from playgrounds and music reverberating from lakes and rivers fills the sky. A J&K, which brings new hope for the youth, farmers, and women. A J&K, which commands respect and which contributes extensively in the process of nation building,” he said.
The LG said that a Balidaan Stambh would be built in honour and memory of the fallen soldiers.
“This sacred pilgrimage, being developed in the heart of Srinagar, will be our tribute to the soldiers of the Army, paramilitary forces, and Police personnel who laid down their lives in combating terrorism,” he said.
Sinha said: “We believe in peace, we believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and mutual goodwill. We are fully committed to safeguard national interests and if provoked, we are capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression.”
He said that the historic 90 percent approval rating in delivery of online public services was a testimony to growing relationship and trust between the government and the people.
“Apart from merit-based selections for 29,806 government jobs, countless self- employment opportunities are being made available to kick start the entrepreneurial journeys of youth. Last year, 786 youth started their entrepreneurial journey,” Sinha said.
He said that the overwhelming participation of the people in the G20 Summit, Amarnath Yatra and Muharram procession after three decades testify the beginning of a new era of peace and tranquility for J&K.
“The successful G20 Summit, which saw massive public participation, testifies that the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir have broken their shackles and they are raring to scale new heights. Notwithstanding the conspiracies and attempts of the neighboring countries to disturb the event, representatives from 27 countries participated in this historic summit - a loud and clear message to our adversaries. The international community, for the first time experienced peace, prosperity, stability and aspirations of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, and witnessed the all round progress of J&K,” the LG said.
He said that the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting not only strengthened diplomatic ties, but also opened new avenues for global partnership that would help in tapping the tourism potential of &K.
“I am proud to inform you that since the G20 event, there has been an increase of 59 percent in foreign tourist arrivals in Kashmir as compared to the previous year,” Sinha said.
He said that this year’s yatra marks the longest Amarnath Yatra history.
“Our Shia brothers were able to take out the procession on traditional routes to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on Muharram after 34 years,” the LG said.
He said that the GST collection during the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 7300 crores, and SGST cash collection in the last quarter had shown a remarkable 35 percent increase.
“Stamp duty collection has registered a growth of 10.8 percent during the current financial year. The new J&K Excise Policy 2023-2024 has facilitated revenue collection of Rs 767.89 crore, registering a whopping increase of 66.23 percent,” Sinha said.
He said under the Prime Minister's Development Programme, 32 projects, out of the sanctioned 53, had been completed and out of the remaining 21 projects, 13 projects would be completed during the current financial year.
The LG said that infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore were under execution.
“The construction of 15 road projects under PMDP, 21 new tunnels, 39 new flyovers, 26 bypasses and two ring roads will prove to be the new foundation of modern and Atma-Nirbhar J&K. We are spending Rs 519 crore per month on roads, buildings, macadamisation, and construction of rural bridges,” he said.
Sinha said that J&K had achieved 97 percent of the targets set under PMGSY-I and II by constructing 7000 km of roads during the last 3 years.
“We have provided roads to 98 percent habitations eligible under this scheme. A total of 1273 projects worth Rs 4994.58 crore have been approved under NABARD, which will provide connectivity to a further 1039 villages for the first time after independence,” he said.
The LG said that under the Smart City Mission, 159 projects worth Rs 2861.71 crores had been completed and the remaining 102 projects, costing Rs 4354.18 crore, were under execution.
He said that the industrial investment of over Rs 27,000 crores had been approved so far, including record private investment of Rs 2153.45 crore in the last financial year.
“J&K has received investment proposals worth over Rs 80,000 crores till July 31, 2023,” Sinha said.
He said that 3.39 lakh houses had been sanctioned under PMAY(G) scheme and construction of 1.74 lakh houses had been completed.
“In 2023-24, sanction has been accorded to the construction of 1.99 lakh houses under the PMAY (G) scheme,” the LG said.
He said that an outlay of Rs 862 crore for MGNREGA had been approved, generating 200 lakh mandays.
Sinha said that around 6.5 lakh women associated with Self-Help-Groups in J&K had transformed the rural economy, creating jobs and some had also shown the potential to scale-up their enterprises.
“A total of 7000 village organisations and 503 cluster level federations have been constituted to bolster women entrepreneurship,” he said.
The LG said that a Holistic Agriculture and Allied Sector Programme, with an outlay of Rs 5013 crore, was being implemented.
“Our goal is to double agricultural production through the meticulously curated 29 interventions under this project, which shall also create around 3 lakh new jobs, establish 18,861 new business enterprises and increase the Gross State Domestic Product by more than Rs 28,000 crores,” he said.
Sinha said that more than 12 lakh farmers had been provided Kisan Credit Cards for easy credit access and assistance worth Rs 2512 crores had been delivered directly in the accounts of farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.
He said that around 4000 health facilities had been developed and five new medical colleges had been made functional.
“In the field of medical education, 500 MBBS seats have been increased to 1300. A total of 3000 health and wellness centers have been set up. A total of 83 lakh golden cards have been issued. Under various healthcare programmes, Rs 2 crore per day is being spent on the healthcare of the people. In the category of universal health insurance coverage, J&K has been adjudged the top performer among all UTs. Jammu and Kashmir is among the top 5 performers in the country on key health parameters,” the LG said.
He said that the power sector had been transformed.
“Pakal Dul, Kiru, Rattle and Kwar Mega Hydro Projects are progressing at a breakneck speed, and are likely to be completed by 2025-26. With the completion of these projects J&K will gain an additional power capacity of about 3400 MW that will significantly reduce our energy constraints,” Sinha said. “A total of 2345 MVA capacity has been added in the distribution sector to provide better power supply to the people.”
He also inspected the parade and took salute at an impressive march past of the contingents comprising J&K Police, security forces, and school students besides the Brass and Pipe bands of J&K Police and the BSF.
The LG paid tributes to the freedom fighters and fallen soldiers of Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
He felicitated and handed over cash prizes to the winners of the national anthem singing competition at the J&K-level Independence Day event.
Sinha also felicitated the contingents and groups for best march past and cultural items.