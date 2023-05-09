LG Sinha to inaugurate Y20 meet at Kashmir University on May 11

It said that India assumed the Presidency of G20 on December 1, 2022, for a period of one year up to November 30, 2023, adding that India’s theme for its presidency was enshrined upon its cultural value system of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

“Hence, our theme is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’” the statement said.

It said that under the framework of G20 Presidency, the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of India, would be organising Y20 Summit-2023.

“Y20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Y20 Engagement Group will organise discussions pan-India to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities,” the statement said.

It said that under the Y20 Summit-2023, for the upcoming few months, there would be consultations on the five Y20 themes along with various discussions at schools, colleges, universities, urban local bodies, and professional associations, across states and union territories in the run up to the final Y20 summit.