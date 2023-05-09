LG Sinha to inaugurate Y20 meet at Kashmir University on May 11

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would inaugurate the Youth20 (Y20) consultation meeting on ‘Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life’ at the University of Kashmir (KU) on Thursday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on PIB said that Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Director of Youth Affairs Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan would join LG Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of KU, at the inaugural event.
The statement said that while the Y20 consultations would be held on Wednesday and Thursday, key panel discussions would be held on Thursday.
It said that India assumed the Presidency of G20 on December 1, 2022, for a period of one year up to November 30, 2023, adding that India’s theme for its presidency was enshrined upon its cultural value system of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.
“Hence, our theme is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’” the statement said.
It said that under the framework of G20 Presidency, the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of India, would be organising Y20 Summit-2023.
“Y20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Y20 Engagement Group will organise discussions pan-India to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities,” the statement said.
It said that under the Y20 Summit-2023, for the upcoming few months, there would be consultations on the five Y20 themes along with various discussions at schools, colleges, universities, urban local bodies, and professional associations, across states and union territories in the run up to the final Y20 summit.
The statement said that the focus of the activities would be on building a shared vision of youth for good governance and democracy and in using technology to improve skills across the board.
It said that the five Y20 themes are ‘Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation, and 21st Century Skills’, ‘Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life’, ‘Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War’, ‘Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance’, and ‘Health, Well-being and Sports: Agenda for Youth’.
The statement said that distinguished experts from the fields of climate change, environmental activism, disaster management and rural and urban development including Julia Osterman, Post-Doc Fellow from University of Gothenburg, Sweden; Robert Pal, Associate Professor and the Director of Restoration at Montana Technological University, USA; Akhilesh Surjan, Charles Darwin University, Australia; Maikudi Danasabe Lawa, Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria, would participate in the event and deliberate on the theme in the different panel discussions to be held during the consultation.
It said that KU VC Prof Khan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and Chancellor LG Manoj Sinha for giving this great opportunity to the KU to organise this historical event.
The statement said that Y20 consultation would provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of youth.
It said that all relevant stakeholders were expected to take advantage of this opportunity to learn, network, and engage with one another through active participation and make this a meaningful and exciting event.
The statement said that Y20 consultation would also provide a platform for youth to join open discussions, presentations, and interactive sessions that would focus on addressing newer environmental challenges and formulating a youth-driven and youth-centric roadmap to mitigate the impacts of climate change.