LG Sinha to personally head Govt’s HEC panel

Srinagar: The J&K government has reconstituted the Higher Education Council (HEC) for two years.
The HEC has been constituted to guide the government on policy-making and innovations in the Higher Education Department (HED).
The council would be headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as its chairman while in his absence the council would be presided over by the Advisor to the LG looking after higher education.
Former Vice Chancellor Delhi University (DU) Dinesh Singh has been appointed as its Vice Chairman.
The other members of the council include Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretary HED, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Education, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Jammu (JU) Prof Umesh Rai, VC University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Nilofar Khan, VC Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Prof Shakeel Ahmad Romshoo, VC BGSBU Rajouri Prof Akbar Masood, VC Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi Prof Nazma Akhter, Director Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangaluru Prof G Rangarajan, Kavi Arya of the Computer Science IIT Bombay, Principal Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar, Prof Sheikh Aijaz Bashir and Vishal Sharma from Government Degree College (GDC) Bani.
As per the government order, the chairman of the HEC has been authorised to nominate any other member to the committee who, in his opinion, could further the cause of higher education in J&K.
“The term of the council will be for two years,” the order reads.
The HEC has been mandated to offer guidance and advice on the formulation of policy for a comprehensive and holistic transformation of the higher education sector in tune with NEP-2020.
“The council will provide advice on specific matters to the government and the universities, research institutions, and other centres of higher education of J&K for formulation and implementation of policies,” the order reads.
The council will also strategise and steer the expansion of the higher education institutions besides evolving new concepts and programmes for creating an industry-ready workforce in consonance with the 21st century needs and rapidly changing technologies.
“The HEC will also suggest improvements in curriculum and syllabi including advice on the introduction of new courses by changing academic and industry requirements,” the order reads.
The HEC has also been given the mandate to review periodically the statutes, ordinances, and regulations of the universities of J&K and suggest appropriate changes for the realisation of the objectives of NEP-2020.
“The HEC will promote a framework for institutional accountability through a proper regulatory system and advise improvising the standards of examinations and suggest reforms,” the order reads.
The HEC would advise on devising a mechanism for the social audit process and public feedback on performance and achievements.
It would assist in assessing the existing infrastructural facilities of institutions and recommend additional facilities where ever required.
“The council will facilitate coordination between universities in J&K and other universities of the country and abroad to promote innovation and research and quality upgradation,” the government order reads.
The HEC would help in developing the programmes for greater academic cooperation and interaction between the university teachers and college teachers.
“It will also act as the Higher Education Council for the performance of functions as required by the guidelines of the Rashtriya Uchhtar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA),” the order reads.