LG Sinha to personally head Govt’s HEC panel

Srinagar: The J&K government has reconstituted the Higher Education Council (HEC) for two years.

The HEC has been constituted to guide the government on policy-making and innovations in the Higher Education Department (HED).

The council would be headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as its chairman while in his absence the council would be presided over by the Advisor to the LG looking after higher education.

Former Vice Chancellor Delhi University (DU) Dinesh Singh has been appointed as its Vice Chairman.

The other members of the council include Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretary HED, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Education, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Jammu (JU) Prof Umesh Rai, VC University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Nilofar Khan, VC Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Prof Shakeel Ahmad Romshoo, VC BGSBU Rajouri Prof Akbar Masood, VC Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi Prof Nazma Akhter, Director Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangaluru Prof G Rangarajan, Kavi Arya of the Computer Science IIT Bombay, Principal Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar, Prof Sheikh Aijaz Bashir and Vishal Sharma from Government Degree College (GDC) Bani.