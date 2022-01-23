LG Sinha to preside over Republic Day function in Jammu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the function and take salute on the main Republic Day function at the M A Stadium, Jammu.
Meanwhile, his Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar will preside over the function and take salute at the main function at Srinagar.
General Administration Department (GAD), through a notification, has issued instructions for the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu with regard to the dignitaries or officers who will preside over the functions and take salute on the Republic Day on January 26, 2022 at district, block and municipal headquarters.
As per the notification, DDC chairpersons will preside over the Republic Day functions and take salutes at their respective district headquarters.
Similarly BDC, chairperson or President Municipal Council or Committees will preside over the main functions at their respective block headquarters and at respective Municipal Headquarters. “In case Block Headquarters and Municipal Headquarters are the same, two separate functions shall be organised,” the notification specified.
SDM or Tehsildar or senior-most civil officer will preside over the main functions and take salutes as at their respective Sub Divisional or Tehsil headquarters, in case BDC chairperson or president Municipal Council or Committee is not available.