LG Sinha to review security in Kashmir, interact with police top brass

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be holding interaction with top brass of J&K Police including all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Kashmir division on Tuesday.
Senior police officers privy to the agenda of the meeting said that it would be normal interaction besides a general security review. The interaction is scheduled at SKICC on Tuesday afternoon and will be attended by J&K Director General of Police (DGP), Special Director General of Police, CID, Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police, SSPs and some other officers.
“The LG, during the interaction, is likely to set out an agenda of establishing a transparent, accountable and citizen-centric governance system right from the tehsil/block to district level,” official sources told Greater Kashmir. “He is likely to exhort the officers to be sensitive and responsive to the problems of citizens and put in best efforts to mitigate the same,” they stated.
The officials said that LG Sinha is likely to direct the field officers to redress genuine grievances of the people on priority and hold back-to-back interactions with the people.
During the interaction, officials said, a general review of the prevailing security scenario will also be made. They said senior police officers would apprise LG Sinha about the overall security scenario in Kashmir.
“The senior officers will apprise LG Sinha about security strategies chalked out for 2022,” officials said, adding that officers would also put forth their problems during the interaction. “During the interaction, the field officers will be directed to play an important role in implementing COVID SOPs amid a rise in cases,” the officials stated.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Lieutenant Governor has time and again lauded Jammu and Kashmir Police for its sacrifices in defending the sovereignty of the country.