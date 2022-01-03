LG Sinha to review security in Kashmir, interact with police top brass

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be holding interaction with top brass of J&K Police including all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Kashmir division on Tuesday.

Senior police officers privy to the agenda of the meeting said that it would be normal interaction besides a general security review. The interaction is scheduled at SKICC on Tuesday afternoon and will be attended by J&K Director General of Police (DGP), Special Director General of Police, CID, Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police, SSPs and some other officers.