LG Sinha unfurls tricolour in Jammu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the national flag at the on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day here at M A Stadium on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he also inspected the contingents of the Republic Day Parade and took the ceremonial salute.

The Republic Day Parade consisted of smart contingents from Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, IRP (women and men), J&K Police, JKAP, J&K Disaster Response Force, J&K Fire and Emergency Services, J&K Forest Protection Force, J&K Excise Department, J&K Ex-Services League, NCC (boys and girls), Bharat Scouts and Guides (girls and boys), besides several school contingents, Brass and Pipe Bands of Army, BSF, J&K Police, J&K Armed Police and Band Troops (girls and boys) of different schools.