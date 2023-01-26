LG Sinha unfurls tricolour in Jammu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the national flag at the on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day here at M A Stadium on Thursday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he also inspected the contingents of the Republic Day Parade and took the ceremonial salute.
The Republic Day Parade consisted of smart contingents from Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, IRP (women and men), J&K Police, JKAP, J&K Disaster Response Force, J&K Fire and Emergency Services, J&K Forest Protection Force, J&K Excise Department, J&K Ex-Services League, NCC (boys and girls), Bharat Scouts and Guides (girls and boys), besides several school contingents, Brass and Pipe Bands of Army, BSF, J&K Police, J&K Armed Police and Band Troops (girls and boys) of different schools.
Various schools and departments on the occasion presented spellbinding performances and spread awareness on “Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir”, “Digital journey of J&K” and “Swachh Bharat Mission”.
Acrobatics on motorcycle by the daredevils of JKP, dance performances representing different regions of the nation based on the themes of unity, integrity and national integration, the history and heritage of Jammu Kashmir and displays by J&K Fire and Emergency Services, JKRLM, Youth Services and Sports Department, remained the highlights of the Republic Day celebrations.
Earlier, the LG laid wreaths at the Police Martyrs Memorial and Balidan Stambh and paid tributes to brave hearts and war heroes of ‘Mother India’, who made supreme sacrifices while protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.
The Republic Day celebrations was attended by Chief Justice (A) Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court; Judges of the J&K and Ladakh High Court; Chief Election Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir; Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Members of Parliament; DDC Chairperson, Jammu; Chief Secretary; DGP; Chairperson J&K Waqf Board; elected representatives of ULBs and PRIs; former legislators; senior civil, police and army officers; political and social leaders; prominent citizens, media persons and the citizenry.