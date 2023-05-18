LG Sinha urges civil society to contribute to G20 summit’s success

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday urged the civil society to contribute to making the G20 summit in Srinagar a grand success.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the members of civil society groups, members of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), and representatives of various organisations to discuss the upcoming G20 meeting at Srinagar, the LG said, “G20 meeting is a historic opportunity for J&K to showcase its vibrant culture, traditions and tourism potential. It belongs to all the citizens and they should come forward and be a part of this historic event.”
He also urged the civil society members to take advantage of this opportunity and encourage citizens, tourism and industry stakeholders to contribute to its grand success.
Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a powerful platform of G20 meeting for connecting local and global aspirations.
“G20 meeting will give a new height to J&K's growth, boost the limitless potential of the tourism and hospitality sector and enhance economic prosperity to all sections of society. It is also an opportunity for the handicraft sector to script a bright future,” he said.
Addressing the members of civil society groups, the LG also talked about J&K’s journey on the path of accelerated development and the remarkable progress registered in various sectors since 2019.
“Never before had infrastructure development taken place at the kind of speed witnessed in the past 4 years. We are marching forward with the common vision of peace, progress and prosperity. Let us all re-dedicate ourselves to make this event a memorable one with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he said.
Speaking on the revival of the tourism sector, Sinha said that the sector was affected adversely due to Covid pandemic but now it was recovering fast.
“We are making several interventions to give new momentum to the tourism and hospitality sector,” he said.
The LG said that connectivity was the most important aspect not only for tourism but also for overall development.
“More than Rs 1.50 lakh crore worth highways and tunnel projects are being executed and the improved road and rail connectivity have brought J&K closer to the world,” he said.
Sinha commended the contribution and cooperation of all stakeholders, civil society groups, and eminent citizens in the preparations of the upcoming G20 event starting from May 22 in Srinagar.
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi, District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Baramulla and Chairperson J&K Hajj Committee Safina Baig also shared their valuable suggestions for making the G20 event at Srinagar a grand success.
KVIB Vice Chairperson Hina Shafi Bhat, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department R K Goyal, and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh were also present on the occasion.