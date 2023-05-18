LG Sinha urges civil society to contribute to G20 summit’s success

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday urged the civil society to contribute to making the G20 summit in Srinagar a grand success.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the members of civil society groups, members of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), and representatives of various organisations to discuss the upcoming G20 meeting at Srinagar, the LG said, “G20 meeting is a historic opportunity for J&K to showcase its vibrant culture, traditions and tourism potential. It belongs to all the citizens and they should come forward and be a part of this historic event.”

He also urged the civil society members to take advantage of this opportunity and encourage citizens, tourism and industry stakeholders to contribute to its grand success.

Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a powerful platform of G20 meeting for connecting local and global aspirations.

“G20 meeting will give a new height to J&K's growth, boost the limitless potential of the tourism and hospitality sector and enhance economic prosperity to all sections of society. It is also an opportunity for the handicraft sector to script a bright future,” he said.