LG Sinha urges Srinagarities to follow Covid19 SOPs

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today appealed to people of Srinagar to follow to COVID SOPs.

“Today, we see 50 per cent of the total COVID cases are coming from Srinagar. I make a hand-folded request to the people of Srinagar to follow SOPs in letter and spirit otherwise we may be back to square one,” the LG said, “If people of Srinagar don't follow the SOPs, the administration will be forced to take strict measures again.”

“There was a time when attempts were made to buy peace, but, I think, that time has gone now and everyone should understand that this administration works on the sole aim of establishing peace. Both the civil administration and the police are working on this policy. This is a huge difference that has happened in the past some time,” the LG said.