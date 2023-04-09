LG Sinha urges youth to shape India’s future

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday urged the youth to shape India’s future.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the Bhagwan Mahavir Janm Kalyanak organised by Shree Mahavir Jain Education Society under the aegis of S S Jain Sabha here, the LG urged the young generation to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir and lead by the ideals espoused by him to shape India’s future.
“Don’t wait for something to happen, rather make proactive efforts to fulfill your and nation’s aspiration. We must work together to create an ideal condition in society that will enable every individual to live up to her or his full potential,” he said.
The LG called upon every section of the society to take inspiration from the life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir and dedicate their lives for the welfare of the downtrodden and rapid development of J&K.
“Bhagwan Mahavir’s teachings of Ahimsa, Anekantwad, and Aparigrah have contributed immensely to our composite culture and his vision is more relevant today than ever before,” he said.
The LG said that the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir were aimed at ending all kinds of discrimination, nurturing individual growth, and creating social equity.
“He always emphasised on strong resolve, auspicious thinking, and the courage to walk alone on the righteous path,” he said. “We should strive to spread Bhagwan Mahavir’s teachings to realise the dream of a society built on equity and shared prosperity.”
The LG said that human consciousness was infinite and the journey with pure awareness would lead to building an egalitarian society and spiritual transformation.
“The timeless values and wisdom imparted by Bhagwan Mahavir is the greatest strength of society and ultimate source of wisdom for holistic development,” he said.
A cultural programme on the life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir was also presented on the occasion.
Justice Rajnesh Oswal; Vice Chancellor of the University of Jammu (JU) Prof Umesh Rai; GOC 16 Corps Lt Gen Sandeep Jain; Director Anti-Corruption Bureau J&K Anand Jain; Pankaj Jain and other officer bearers of S S Jain Sabha were also present on the occasion.