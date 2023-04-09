LG Sinha urges youth to shape India’s future

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday urged the youth to shape India’s future.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the Bhagwan Mahavir Janm Kalyanak organised by Shree Mahavir Jain Education Society under the aegis of S S Jain Sabha here, the LG urged the young generation to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir and lead by the ideals espoused by him to shape India’s future.

“Don’t wait for something to happen, rather make proactive efforts to fulfill your and nation’s aspiration. We must work together to create an ideal condition in society that will enable every individual to live up to her or his full potential,” he said.

The LG called upon every section of the society to take inspiration from the life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir and dedicate their lives for the welfare of the downtrodden and rapid development of J&K.

“Bhagwan Mahavir’s teachings of Ahimsa, Anekantwad, and Aparigrah have contributed immensely to our composite culture and his vision is more relevant today than ever before,” he said.