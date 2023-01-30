LG takes note of grievances about social security scheme benefits

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday appreciated the efforts of the authorities which resulted in 96 percent disposal rate of all grievances received.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the people and hearing their grievances during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat - Live Public Grievance Hearing’ at the civil secretariat here, the LG appraised the action taken on the grievances of the applicants by the concerned Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other senior officers.
“Our prime objective is quality grievance disposal, constant monitoring of service delivery mechanisms, ensuring accountability for welfare and progress of the common man,” the LG said. “Every effort is being made to empower the citizens and enable them to play a bigger role in society. Various interventions and e-Governance tools are ensuring that the benefits of our development programmes, various central sector schemes reach out to the people as intended.”
Taking note of the grievances received from various complainants regarding pending cases for social security schemes’ benefits, he directed the Administrative Secretaries and DCs for strict implementation of all measures and monitoring of such cases to ensure the benefits reach all eligible.
Responding to the grievances of Khursheed Ahmad from Baramulla regarding development of a playground at Khanpora, the LG asked the DC to address it on priority to facilitate the sports activities in the area.
On the issue of a complainant Jyoti Bala, a resident of far-flung area of Ahadwah of Ramban for developing veterinary treatment facilities in her Panchayat, the LG instructed the concerned department to train the youth from the respective panchayat in veterinary medical aid.
Addressing the issue of Bidya Lal from Kishtwar pertaining to availing of benefit under the PMAY scheme, the LG was informed that the complaint had been addressed and the applicant had received the first installment under the scheme.
Commissioner Secretary, Public Grievances Rehana Batul informed the LG about the progress and status of grievances received on JK-IGRAMS. The LG also emphasised on taking dedicated measures to make the public grievance redressal mechanism more responsive at all levels.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, DCs, SSPs, and HoDs were present during the interaction.