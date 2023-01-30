LG takes note of grievances about social security scheme benefits

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday appreciated the efforts of the authorities which resulted in 96 percent disposal rate of all grievances received.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the people and hearing their grievances during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat - Live Public Grievance Hearing’ at the civil secretariat here, the LG appraised the action taken on the grievances of the applicants by the concerned Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other senior officers.

“Our prime objective is quality grievance disposal, constant monitoring of service delivery mechanisms, ensuring accountability for welfare and progress of the common man,” the LG said. “Every effort is being made to empower the citizens and enable them to play a bigger role in society. Various interventions and e-Governance tools are ensuring that the benefits of our development programmes, various central sector schemes reach out to the people as intended.”